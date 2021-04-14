Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Hosts a SAPR-themed Bingo night

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted a SAPR-themed Bingo night, spreading awareness to the public of the signs and risks associated with sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 21:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791577
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-FA466-203
|Filename:
|DOD_108294766
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
