Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted it's E5 examination, ensuring all Covid-19 precautions were taken.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 19:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791570
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-TU805-146
|Filename:
|DOD_108294757
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Conducts E5 Exam, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT