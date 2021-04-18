Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cocoa Beach Air Show 2021

    COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform an aerial demonstration at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Apr. 17 & 18, 2021. The Thunderbirds debut their redesigned aerial demonstration, that includes an updated ground show performance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791562
    VIRIN: 210418-F-YM230-001
    Filename: DOD_108294621
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cocoa Beach Air Show 2021, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Cocoa Beach
    Cocoa Beach Air Show
    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
    USAF Thunderbirds

