The Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform an aerial demonstration at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Apr. 17 & 18, 2021. The Thunderbirds debut their redesigned aerial demonstration, that includes an updated ground show performance.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791562
|VIRIN:
|210418-F-YM230-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108294621
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|COCOA BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cocoa Beach Air Show 2021, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
