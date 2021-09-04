Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew interdicts LPV near Punta Gallinas, Colombia

A Coast Guard Cutter Tampa boarding team interdicts a low profile vessel off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia, April 9, 2021. A maritime patrol flight spotted the vessel and a law enforcement team from the cutter detained three suspects and discovered 87 bales of cocaine, resulting in approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $94.6 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791561
|VIRIN:
|210409-G-G0101-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108294620
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
