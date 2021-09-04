Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew interdicts LPV near Punta Gallinas, Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    04.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Tampa boarding team interdicts a low profile vessel off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia, April 9, 2021. A maritime patrol flight spotted the vessel and a law enforcement team from the cutter detained three suspects and discovered 87 bales of cocaine, resulting in approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $94.6 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791561
    VIRIN: 210409-G-G0101-0001
    Filename: DOD_108294620
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew interdicts LPV near Punta Gallinas, Colombia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    drugs
    Miami
    cocaine
    interdiction
    D7

