    Soldier Lives Army Dream

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Over 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Herold, assigned to the 373rd Military Intelligence Battalion out of Tumwater, WA, talks about what it’s like to be the only female competitor in the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis April 19, 2021. (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791557
    VIRIN: 210418-A-GN533-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108294563
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US

