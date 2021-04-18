Soldier Lives Army Dream

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Herold, assigned to the 373rd Military Intelligence Battalion out of Tumwater, WA, talks about what it’s like to be the only female competitor in the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis April 19, 2021. (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)