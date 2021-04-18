U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Herold, assigned to the 373rd Military Intelligence Battalion out of Tumwater, WA, talks about what it’s like to be the only female competitor in the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis April 19, 2021. (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 18:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791557
|VIRIN:
|210418-A-GN533-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108294563
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Lives Army Dream, by SGT Jonathan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
