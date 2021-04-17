MIRC Best Warrior Competition Day One

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julia Jost, assigned to Military Intelligence Readiness Command

out of Ft. Belvoir, VA, and U.S. Army Sgt. Avery Tobar assigned to the 505 Military

Intelligence Brigade out of Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis explain the challenges

of day one of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2021.

(Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)