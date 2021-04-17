Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIRC Best Warrior Competition Day One

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Over 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julia Jost, assigned to Military Intelligence Readiness Command
    out of Ft. Belvoir, VA, and U.S. Army Sgt. Avery Tobar assigned to the 505 Military
    Intelligence Brigade out of Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis explain the challenges
    of day one of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2021.
    (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791549
    VIRIN: 210417-A-GN533-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108294441
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 

    mirc
    always engaged
    acft
    mircbestwarrior2021

