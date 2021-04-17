U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julia Jost, assigned to Military Intelligence Readiness Command
out of Ft. Belvoir, VA, and U.S. Army Sgt. Avery Tobar assigned to the 505 Military
Intelligence Brigade out of Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis explain the challenges
of day one of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition April 17, 2021.
(Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)
|04.17.2021
|04.20.2021 18:46
|Package
|791549
|210417-A-GN533-1001
|1
|DOD_108294441
|00:02:05
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, MIRC Best Warrior Competition Day One, by SGT Jonathan Over
