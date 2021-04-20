Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-47 That's All, Brother will be on the runway behind the museum for public display on April 20-22, 2021.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    That’s All, Brother, piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. After D-Day and several other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945. Over the next several decades, this C-47 changed hands many times and its historical significance was lost. Ultimately, two historians from the U.S. Air Force discovered that this historic aircraft was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin.

    The Commemorative Air Force was able to acquire the aircraft and return it to flying status. That’s All, Brother has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior. The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

    https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/C-47-Landing/

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791517
    VIRIN: 210420-F-IO108-316
    Filename: DOD_108294100
    Length: 00:13:25
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

