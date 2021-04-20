That’s All, Brother, piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. After D-Day and several other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945. Over the next several decades, this C-47 changed hands many times and its historical significance was lost. Ultimately, two historians from the U.S. Air Force discovered that this historic aircraft was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin.
The Commemorative Air Force was able to acquire the aircraft and return it to flying status. That’s All, Brother has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior. The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in 2019.
https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/C-47-Landing/
This work, The C-47 That's All, Brother will be on the runway behind the museum for public display on April 20-22, 2021.
