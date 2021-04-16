Naval Medical Forces Pacific COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Brief

Cmdr. Tim Whiting, public health nurse and COVID-19 Task Force lead for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, provides information about the benefits and risks of the two COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines currently available to all eligible DoD beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 14:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791513
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-UJ980-547
|Filename:
|DOD_108294026
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
