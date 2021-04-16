Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Brief

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Cmdr. Tim Whiting, public health nurse and COVID-19 Task Force lead for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, provides information about the benefits and risks of the two COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines currently available to all eligible DoD beneficiaries.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Category: Briefings
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine
    vaccine information

