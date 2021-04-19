Upstream Channel Deepening contractor Trade West mobilizes on site and begins dredging operations on April 19, 2021 at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791511
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-WR196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108294007
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Trade West Mobilization, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Lock at the Soo 2021 construction begins
LEAVE A COMMENT