    Trade West Mobilization

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Upstream Channel Deepening contractor Trade West mobilizes on site and begins dredging operations on April 19, 2021 at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791511
    VIRIN: 210419-A-WR196-1001
    Filename: DOD_108294007
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    This work, Trade West Mobilization, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Lock at the Soo 2021 construction begins

    USACE
    Soo Locks
    New Lock at the Soo

