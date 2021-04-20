Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wetlands work critical in Lynnhaven River habitat restoration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Wetlands near Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, receive a boost in restoring their natural habitat during a construction and spraying treatment April 20, 2021. Phragmities, a non-native and aggressive plant, has modified the historic habitat of the Lynnhaven River; phragmities removal is a critical step in the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project taken on by the City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791509
    VIRIN: 210420-A-SO401-2001
    Filename: DOD_108294000
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wetlands work critical in Lynnhaven River habitat restoration, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia Beach

    USACE
    wetlands
    Norfolk District
    Lynnhaven River
    City of Virginia Beach
    phragmities

