Wetlands work critical in Lynnhaven River habitat restoration

Wetlands near Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, receive a boost in restoring their natural habitat during a construction and spraying treatment April 20, 2021. Phragmities, a non-native and aggressive plant, has modified the historic habitat of the Lynnhaven River; phragmities removal is a critical step in the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project taken on by the City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District.