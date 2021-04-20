Wetlands near Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, receive a boost in restoring their natural habitat during a construction and spraying treatment April 20, 2021. Phragmities, a non-native and aggressive plant, has modified the historic habitat of the Lynnhaven River; phragmities removal is a critical step in the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project taken on by the City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791509
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-SO401-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108294000
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wetlands work critical in Lynnhaven River habitat restoration, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT