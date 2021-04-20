Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joshua Melliger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Joshua Melliger, a specialist on water resilience and climate, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, Neb., discusses ways that the Pentagon's Climate Action Team is adapting installations to climate change.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791502
    VIRIN: 210420-O-PZ834-191
    Filename: DOD_108293951
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joshua Melliger, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dgov

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT