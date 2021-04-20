Fireside Chat with Joey Angeles and John Matecki

Joey Angeles, AF SBIR/STTR Program Director and John Matecki, Tech Warrior Enterprise discuss how the AF SBIR/STTR program and Tech Warrior Enterprise are working together to bring advancing technologies to the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791500
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-WY291-1162
|PIN:
|1162
|Filename:
|DOD_108293900
|Length:
|00:18:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
