Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fireside Chat with Joey Angeles and John Matecki

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Joey Angeles, AF SBIR/STTR Program Director and John Matecki, Tech Warrior Enterprise discuss how the AF SBIR/STTR program and Tech Warrior Enterprise are working together to bring advancing technologies to the warfighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791500
    VIRIN: 210329-F-WY291-1162
    PIN: 1162
    Filename: DOD_108293900
    Length: 00:18:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    technology
    warfighter
    Fireside
    Tech Warrior
    AF SBIR
    tactical demo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT