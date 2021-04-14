Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman for Life with Empowerment in Transition

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Airman for Life team sat down with the Empowerment in Transition team to provide information on how they can help in the transition process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791498
    VIRIN: 210414-F-YF138-822
    PIN: 210414
    Filename: DOD_108293893
    Length: 00:14:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman for Life with Empowerment in Transition, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIT
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Airman for Life
    Empowerment in Transition
    A4L

