Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, discusses what is being done to mitigate climate change impacts on the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 12:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791488
|VIRIN:
|210420-O-PZ834-641
|Filename:
|DOD_108293791
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Richard Kidd, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT