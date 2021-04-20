Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shubhra Misra

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Shubhra Misra, a coastal engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Galveston, Texas,
    discusses ways that the Pentagon's Climate Action Team is adapting installations to climate change.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

