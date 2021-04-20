Shubhra Misra, a coastal engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Galveston, Texas,
discusses ways that the Pentagon's Climate Action Team is adapting installations to climate change.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 12:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791487
|VIRIN:
|210420-O-PZ834-480
|Filename:
|DOD_108293790
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shubhra Misra, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT