    1st Sgt Brookins Congratulations DEOMI on 50 Years of service

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Sgt Darrell Brookins, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Kentucky National Guard congratulates DEOMI on 50 years of service and education on April 14, 2021 at the Kentucky National Guard Headquarters. As a class graduate Brookins feels the education coming from Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is an asset to the future of the National Guard organization as a whole.

    music provided by Bensound.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791482
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OX664-917
    Filename: DOD_108293753
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KY, US

