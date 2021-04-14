1st Sgt Brookins Congratulations DEOMI on 50 Years of service

1st Sgt Darrell Brookins, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Kentucky National Guard congratulates DEOMI on 50 years of service and education on April 14, 2021 at the Kentucky National Guard Headquarters. As a class graduate Brookins feels the education coming from Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is an asset to the future of the National Guard organization as a whole.
music provided by Bensound.com
