1st Sgt Brookins Congratulations DEOMI on 50 Years of service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791482" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Sgt Darrell Brookins, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Kentucky National Guard congratulates DEOMI on 50 years of service and education on April 14, 2021 at the Kentucky National Guard Headquarters. As a class graduate Brookins feels the education coming from Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is an asset to the future of the National Guard organization as a whole.



music provided by Bensound.com