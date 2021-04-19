Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B1 Divestiture Flight to Tinker AFB

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package of a B1 divestiture flight from Dyess AFB to Tinker AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791475
    VIRIN: 210419-F-UB464-936
    Filename: DOD_108293621
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B1 Divestiture Flight to Tinker AFB, by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B1 bomber
    dyess
    B1
    tinker
    bomb wing

