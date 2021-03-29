Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th OG Landing Zone and Heavy Drops on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.29.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-ROLL A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron performs landing zone operations as members of the 86th Airlift Wing cross-train on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 29, 2021. A team of multi-capable Airmen (MCA) from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, exercised skillsets outside their career fields to support landing zone operations during a Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) training. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    This work, 86th OG Landing Zone and Heavy Drops on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424th Air Base Squadron
    86th Operations Group
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

