86th OG Landing Zone and Heavy Drops on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL

B-ROLL A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron performs landing zone operations as members of the 86th Airlift Wing cross-train on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 29, 2021. A team of multi-capable Airmen (MCA) from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, exercised skillsets outside their career fields to support landing zone operations during a Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) training. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)