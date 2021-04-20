U.S. Army Europe and Africa Newcomer's Page PCS Portal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    04.20.2021

    Video by Robert Sekula 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Newcomer's Page should be your first stop during your next Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move. Go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/newcomers to get your move off to a great start!

