U.S. Army Europe and Africa Newcomer's Page PCS Portal

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Newcomer's Page should be your first stop during your next Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move. Go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/newcomers to get your move off to a great start!
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 08:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791443
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-BX786-427
|Filename:
|DOD_108293295
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT