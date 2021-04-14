Central Virginia VA Health Care System leadership make White Ribbon pledge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership with the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) gathered to complete the White Ribbon pledge during a virtual ceremony hosted by Denis McDonough, Richmond, Virginia, April 14, 2021. White Ribbon VA is a national call to action to eliminate sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the Department of Veterans Affairs by promoting a positive change in culture so that the actions outlined in the pledge become the organizational norm. White Ribbon VA is an awareness movement where All—regardless of their gender—can participate. (Official CVHCS Video by T. T. Parish/Released)