    Central Virginia VA Health Care System leadership make White Ribbon pledge

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

    Leadership with the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) gathered to complete the White Ribbon pledge during a virtual ceremony hosted by Denis McDonough, Richmond, Virginia, April 14, 2021. White Ribbon VA is a national call to action to eliminate sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the Department of Veterans Affairs by promoting a positive change in culture so that the actions outlined in the pledge become the organizational norm. White Ribbon VA is an awareness movement where All—regardless of their gender—can participate. (Official CVHCS Video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 09:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791442
    VIRIN: 210416-O-PJ332-001
    Filename: DOD_108293283
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Virginia VA Health Care System leadership make White Ribbon pledge, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    Central Virginia VA Health Care System
    White Ribbon pledge

