The 64th Medical Detachment hosted a three day course that taught handlers and medics K-9 tactical combat casualty care at Baumholder, Germany, April 13 - 15 April, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 05:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791432
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-MX671-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108293033
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Save the life of Soldiers with paws, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
