    Save the life of Soldiers with paws

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 64th Medical Detachment hosted a three day course that taught handlers and medics K-9 tactical combat casualty care at Baumholder, Germany, April 13 - 15 April, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 05:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791432
    VIRIN: 210415-A-MX671-101
    Filename: DOD_108293033
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Save the life of Soldiers with paws, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

