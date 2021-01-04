K9 Demonstration

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    04.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Task Force Spartan

    Task Force Spartan leadership team had the opportunity to watch the ASG-Kuwait K9 Unit demonstrate their capabilities. This included seeing the how the trainers work with the dogs and how the dogs can take down a suspect.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 05:52
    Task Force Spartan
    K9 Unit
    ASG Kuwait
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Sgt. Sam DeLeon

