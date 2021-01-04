Task Force Spartan leadership team had the opportunity to watch the ASG-Kuwait K9 Unit demonstrate their capabilities. This included seeing the how the trainers work with the dogs and how the dogs can take down a suspect.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 05:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791431
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-OE086-127
|Filename:
|DOD_108292986
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, K9 Demonstration, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
