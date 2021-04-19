Footage of newly received viles of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine in a refrigerator at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center pharmacy, awaiting distribution.
There is also footage of Pfc. Sara Jennings, a Combat Medic Specialist assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, preparing does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 04:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791430
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-GJ885-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108292985
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|COOKEVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
