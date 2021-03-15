Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SecDef Lloyd Austin Visit's Yokota Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Secretary of Defense traveled to japan on March 15, 2021. This social media video briefly details his visit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791421
    VIRIN: 210315-F-YU621-936
    Filename: DOD_108292931
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef Lloyd Austin Visit's Yokota Air Base, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota
    Secretary of Defense
    Lloyd Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT