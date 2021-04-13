Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and French Marine Nationale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210413-N-AV234-1001 ARABIAN SEA (April 13, 2021) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131 and three Dassault Rafale fighter jets, assigned to the French Marine Nationale, fly in formation over the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 13. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Somers T. Steelman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791418
    VIRIN: 210413-N-AV234-1001
    Filename: DOD_108292884
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and French Marine Nationale, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT