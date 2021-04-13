USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and French Marine Nationale

210413-N-AV234-1001 ARABIAN SEA (April 13, 2021) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131 and three Dassault Rafale fighter jets, assigned to the French Marine Nationale, fly in formation over the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 13. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Somers T. Steelman)
