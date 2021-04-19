U.S. Marine Corps Forces hosts a dedication ceremony in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert E. Galer.
FONT (00;03;08) CPL Joseph Dempsey/ Intelligence Specialist, MARFORK
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 01:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791415
|VIRIN:
|210419-O-ZW031-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108292863
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Dedication Ceremony of BGEN Galer Gate (Clean), by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT