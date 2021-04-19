Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Dedication Ceremony of BGEN Galer Gate (Clean)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2021

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces hosts a dedication ceremony in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert E. Galer.

    FONT (00;03;08) CPL Joseph Dempsey/ Intelligence Specialist, MARFORK

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 01:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791415
    VIRIN: 210419-O-ZW031-1003
    Filename: DOD_108292863
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Dedication Ceremony of BGEN Galer Gate (Clean), by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    A dedication ceremony
    CPX Gate
    MAFORK
    BGEN Galer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT