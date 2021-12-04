Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Denson 2ID Best Warrior Competition Feature

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    AFN Humphreys

    SGT Denson wins 2ID Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers from across Second Infantry Division met up to compete in a five day Best Warrior competition at Camp Casey from April 12th to the 23rd.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 00:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791411
    VIRIN: 210412-F-LS471-1001
    Filename: DOD_108292810
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Denson 2ID Best Warrior Competition Feature, by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

