SGT Denson wins 2ID Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers from across Second Infantry Division met up to compete in a five day Best Warrior competition at Camp Casey from April 12th to the 23rd.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 00:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791411
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-LS471-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108292810
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SGT Denson 2ID Best Warrior Competition Feature, by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
