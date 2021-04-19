Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Dedication Ceremony of BGEN Galer Gate B-Roll

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2021

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Marine Corps hosts a dedication ceremony in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert E. Galer. U.S. Marine Corps , U.S. Army, and Republic of Korea personnel cut the ribbon and unveiled the gate during a dedication ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 00:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791396
    VIRIN: 210419-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_108292738
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    MARFORK
    A dedication Ceremony
    CPX Gate
    BGEN Galer Gate

