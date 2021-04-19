U.S. Marine Corps hosts a dedication ceremony in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert E. Galer. U.S. Marine Corps , U.S. Army, and Republic of Korea personnel cut the ribbon and unveiled the gate during a dedication ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 00:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791390
|VIRIN:
|210419-O-ZW031-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108292728
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Dedication Ceremony of BGEN Galer Gate, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
