    Sobriety Checkpoint process

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.11.2021

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Watch Petty Officer Wheeler show you the correct way to pass through a sobriety checkpoint at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan. Due to COVID-19 you'll see the process has changed a little.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 22:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791373
    VIRIN: 210211-N-PE072-158
    PIN: 158
    Filename: DOD_108292636
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Department of the Navy

    CFAS
    fleet activities SASEBO
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    sobriety checkpoint
    SASEBO security

