Watch Petty Officer Wheeler show you the correct way to pass through a sobriety checkpoint at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan. Due to COVID-19 you'll see the process has changed a little.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 22:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791373
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-PE072-158
|PIN:
|158
|Filename:
|DOD_108292636
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sobriety Checkpoint process, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS
