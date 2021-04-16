SAAPM 4 Miles 4 Prevention

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210416-N-EJ241-1001



MISAWA, Japan (April 16, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the "4 Miles 4 Prevention" run in recognition of the Department of Defense (DoD)-wide Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The DOD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)