SAAPM 4 Miles 4 Prevention

210416-N-EJ241-1001
MISAWA, Japan (April 16, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the "4 Miles 4 Prevention" run in recognition of the Department of Defense (DoD)-wide Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The DOD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 03:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791371
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-EJ241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108292633
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
