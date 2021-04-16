Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM 4 Miles 4 Prevention

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210416-N-EJ241-1001

    MISAWA, Japan (April 16, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa participate in the "4 Miles 4 Prevention" run in recognition of the Department of Defense (DoD)-wide Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The DOD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791371
    VIRIN: 210416-N-EJ241-1001
    Filename: DOD_108292633
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM 4 Miles 4 Prevention, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

