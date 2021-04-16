3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade begins receiving and training on the the Army's newest helicopter, the AH-64E. This video highlights the first class offered on Hunter Army Airfield, the first retrofitted Apache flight simulator in the Army and some of the aircraft being received by 3-17th.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 18:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791361
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-DM187-313
|Filename:
|DOD_108292515
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade receives new AH-64E Apache helicopter, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT