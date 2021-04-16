3rd Combat Aviation Brigade receives new AH-64E Apache helicopter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade begins receiving and training on the the Army's newest helicopter, the AH-64E. This video highlights the first class offered on Hunter Army Airfield, the first retrofitted Apache flight simulator in the Army and some of the aircraft being received by 3-17th.