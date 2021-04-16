Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade receives new AH-64E Apache helicopter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade begins receiving and training on the the Army's newest helicopter, the AH-64E. This video highlights the first class offered on Hunter Army Airfield, the first retrofitted Apache flight simulator in the Army and some of the aircraft being received by 3-17th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791361
    VIRIN: 210416-A-DM187-313
    Filename: DOD_108292515
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade receives new AH-64E Apache helicopter, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Apache
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Hunter Army Airfield
    AH-64E
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT