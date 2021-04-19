Spc. Vanessa Guillén Gate Unveiling

Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, unveils the Spc. Vanessa Guillén gate at Fort Hood, Texas, April 19, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
04.19.2021
04.19.2021
Newscasts
|791360
|210419-A-AL574-1001
|DOD_108292514
00:10:26
TX, US
|3
|3
