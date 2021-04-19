Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Vanessa Guillén Gate Unveiling

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, unveils the Spc. Vanessa Guillén gate at Fort Hood, Texas, April 19, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 19:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791360
    VIRIN: 210419-A-AL574-1001
    Filename: DOD_108292514
    Length: 00:10:26
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Vanessa Guillén Gate Unveiling, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    fort hood

    iii corps

    people first

    vanessa Guillén

    gate unveil

    TAGS

    ceremony
    fort hood
    sharp
    iii corps
    people first
    vanessa guillen

