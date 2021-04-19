The Coast Guard and its agency partners urge the labeling of paddle craft and owner responsibility as spring arrives across the Pacific Northwest. In the 13th Coast Guard District alone, emergency responses to unmanned adrift paddlecraft have unnecessarily cost approximately $29,840,000.00 in government funding since 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 18:37
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791356
|VIRIN:
|210419-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108292482
Length:
|00:01:23
Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility this spring across PNW, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
