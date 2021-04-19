Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility this spring across PNW

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The Coast Guard and its agency partners urge the labeling of paddle craft and owner responsibility as spring arrives across the Pacific Northwest. In the 13th Coast Guard District alone, emergency responses to unmanned adrift paddlecraft have unnecessarily cost approximately $29,840,000.00 in government funding since 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 18:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791356
    VIRIN: 210419-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108292482
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility this spring across PNW, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Port Angeles
    Seattle
    Paddle Smart
    Puget Sound
    Mark It!

