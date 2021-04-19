Coast Guard, partners urge paddle craft labeling, owner responsibility this spring across PNW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard and its agency partners urge the labeling of paddle craft and owner responsibility as spring arrives across the Pacific Northwest. In the 13th Coast Guard District alone, emergency responses to unmanned adrift paddlecraft have unnecessarily cost approximately $29,840,000.00 in government funding since 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)