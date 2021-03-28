Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Myth Busting the COVID Vaccine with TRADOC - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E13 – 28 March 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    There are a lot of myths out there about the COVID vaccine. To help bust those myths, LTC Olivia Nunn talked with COL Chris Meyering, the Command Surgeon for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast to find out the facts and discuss why getting the vaccine is important to you, your family, and the health of our fighting force. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS7E13.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791324
    VIRIN: 210328-A-OI989-932
    Filename: DOD_108292132
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Myth Busting the COVID Vaccine with TRADOC - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E13 – 28 March 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    COVID-19
    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT