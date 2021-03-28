Myth Busting the COVID Vaccine with TRADOC - Soldier For Life Podcast S7:E13 – 28 March 2021

There are a lot of myths out there about the COVID vaccine. To help bust those myths, LTC Olivia Nunn talked with COL Chris Meyering, the Command Surgeon for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast to find out the facts and discuss why getting the vaccine is important to you, your family, and the health of our fighting force. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS7E13.
