Combat engineers assigned to Bravo Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the New York Army National Guard, practice lifting techniques while wearing protective suits and equipment during a Homeland Response Force collective training exercise in East Amherst, New York on April 17. The Soldiers are part of the FEMA Region II HRF's search and extraction element, tasked with rescuing victims during natural and manmade disasters where they may become trapped under heavy materials. (Army National Guard Video by Capt. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791310
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-HB296-1048
|Filename:
|DOD_108291892
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|EAST AMHERST, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NY National Guard Homeland Response Force trains, by CPT Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
