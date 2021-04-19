NY National Guard Homeland Response Force trains

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791310" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat engineers assigned to Bravo Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the New York Army National Guard, practice lifting techniques while wearing protective suits and equipment during a Homeland Response Force collective training exercise in East Amherst, New York on April 17. The Soldiers are part of the FEMA Region II HRF's search and extraction element, tasked with rescuing victims during natural and manmade disasters where they may become trapped under heavy materials. (Army National Guard Video by Capt. Avery Schneider)