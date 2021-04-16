Got Your 6 | April 16, 2021

Got Your 6” is TRICARE’s COVID-19 vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability for a DoD-affiliated, and TRICARE beneficiary audience.
Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines at TRICARE.mil/covidvaccine
For more information on vaccine availability and location, go to tricare.mil/covidvaccine#where
