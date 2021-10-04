Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 13-Firefighters

    SAUDI ARABIA

    04.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    In episode 13 of "Sand Up, Speak Up", Brig. Gen. Pettus is joined by Tech. Sgt. Bolanos, 378th ECES firefighter, to discuss the PSAB firefighter team and how they help our men and women, along with our joint partners.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791263
    VIRIN: 210410-F-IY571-142
    Filename: DOD_108291360
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 13-Firefighters, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afcent
    firefighters
    prince sultan air base
    psab
    378 aew
    378th air expeditionary wing
    psab firefighters
    psab firefighter
    tsgt bolanos

