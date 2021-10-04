Stand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 13-Firefighters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In episode 13 of "Sand Up, Speak Up", Brig. Gen. Pettus is joined by Tech. Sgt. Bolanos, 378th ECES firefighter, to discuss the PSAB firefighter team and how they help our men and women, along with our joint partners.