In episode 13 of "Sand Up, Speak Up", Brig. Gen. Pettus is joined by Tech. Sgt. Bolanos, 378th ECES firefighter, to discuss the PSAB firefighter team and how they help our men and women, along with our joint partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791263
|VIRIN:
|210410-F-IY571-142
|Filename:
|DOD_108291360
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stand Up, Speak Up PSAB ep. 13-Firefighters, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
