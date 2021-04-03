Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTROL Phase 3

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The Power Transmitted Over Laser (PTROL) project safely and wirelessly transmits energy to a specific receiver. This has been a multi-year project. Phase III demonstrated PTROL is on the path to mount a receiver that’s light enough and powerful enough to be flown on a drone. Power beaming is undetectable by the human eye, quiet, and portable. Those three features make it amenable to many applications.
    The first PTROL phase in 2017 used lasers to deliver energy through optical fiber for underwater applications and phase II proved large amounts of power can be transmitted over reasonable distances. Learn more about PTROL at https://go.usa.gov/xHWVr.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 08:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791261
    VIRIN: 210304-N-NO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108291342
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTROL Phase 3, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NRL
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
    Power Beaming

