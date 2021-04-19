1st Combat Aviation Brigade is Ready 2 Fight

The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade is honored to reaffirm America's commitment to the collective defense of NATO. Their presence and commitment to the defense of our Allies and European partners are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (Video by Capt. Billy Lacroix & Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791251
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-OS832-645
|Filename:
|DOD_108291009
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
