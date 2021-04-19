1st Combat Aviation Brigade is Ready 2 Fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade is honored to reaffirm America's commitment to the collective defense of NATO. Their presence and commitment to the defense of our Allies and European partners are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (Video by Capt. Billy Lacroix & Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)