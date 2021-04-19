Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade is Ready 2 Fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    04.19.2021

    Video by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade is honored to reaffirm America's commitment to the collective defense of NATO. Their presence and commitment to the defense of our Allies and European partners are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (Video by Capt. Billy Lacroix & Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 05:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791251
    VIRIN: 210419-A-OS832-645
    Filename: DOD_108291009
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade is Ready 2 Fight, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Abovethefirst #Victory #aviation #strongertogether #WeAreNATO #Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT