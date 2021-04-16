Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 conduct flight operations during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRX) over Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The MRX served as a culminating event for HMLA-267 as they near the end of their time in Okinawa as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 07:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791250
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-VB420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108290947
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, HMLA-267 Mission Rehearsal Exercise, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
