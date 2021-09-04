35th ADA Best Warrior Competition 2021

The Dragon Brigade conducted its Best Warrior Competition April 5-9th on Osan Air Base, South Korea. Dragon Soldiers from across the Brigade competed in various events such as a land navigation course, an 8-mile ruck march, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a knowledge board, the Engagement Skills Trainer and simulated training exercise lanes.
