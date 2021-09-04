Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th ADA Best Warrior Competition 2021

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Lopez 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The Dragon Brigade conducted its Best Warrior Competition April 5-9th on Osan Air Base, South Korea. Dragon Soldiers from across the Brigade competed in various events such as a land navigation course, an 8-mile ruck march, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a knowledge board, the Engagement Skills Trainer and simulated training exercise lanes.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:47
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

