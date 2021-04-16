Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol B-Roll

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron conduct a routine jungle patrol on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16, 2021. The 36th SFS patrols AAFB to deter trespassing, poaching, and to check that fishers with base access have proper fishing licensing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791237
    VIRIN: 210416-F-SP573-2001
    Filename: DOD_108290550
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol B-Roll, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Patrol
    Jungle
    36th Security Forces

