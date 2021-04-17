Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado National Guard trains for fire season

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ashley Low 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks, UH-60 Black Hawks and crew from the 2nd Brigade, 135th General Support Aviation, Colorado Army National Guard, perform water bucket drops over Chatfield Reservoir in Littleton, Colorado, April 17, 2021. LUH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook aircrews flew over the Denver metropolitan area as part of the annual wildland fire training conference.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791236
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-NZ059-1001
    Filename: DOD_108290549
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado National Guard trains for fire season, by SGT Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chinook
    black hawk
    COARNG
    bambi bucket

