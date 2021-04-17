U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks, UH-60 Black Hawks and crew from the 2nd Brigade, 135th General Support Aviation, Colorado Army National Guard, perform water bucket drops over Chatfield Reservoir in Littleton, Colorado, April 17, 2021. LUH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook aircrews flew over the Denver metropolitan area as part of the annual wildland fire training conference.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 21:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791236
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-NZ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108290549
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Colorado National Guard trains for fire season, by SGT Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
