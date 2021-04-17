Fire Conference 2021

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and crew from the 2nd Brigade, 135th General Support Aviation, Colorado Army National Guard, perform water bucket drops over Denver Metro, Colorado, April 17, 2021. LUH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook aircrews flew over the Denver metropolitan area as part of the annual wildland fire training conference. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ray Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791235
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-EM600-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108290505
|Length:
|00:15:47
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
