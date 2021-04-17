Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Conference 2021

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Rivera 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk and crew from the 2nd Brigade, 135th General Support Aviation, Colorado Army National Guard, perform water bucket drops over Denver Metro, Colorado, April 17, 2021. LUH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook aircrews flew over the Denver metropolitan area as part of the annual wildland fire training conference. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ray Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 20:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791235
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-EM600-1002
    Filename: DOD_108290505
    Length: 00:15:47
    Location: CO, US

    This work, Fire Conference 2021, by SGT Raymond Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COARNG
    Colorado National Guard Aviation
    Fire Conference

