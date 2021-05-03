Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) transits the Suez Canal

    SUEZ CANAL, EGYPT

    03.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210305-N-PS962-1002 SUEZ CANAL (March 5, 2021) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) transits the Suez Canal, March 5. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 10:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791217
    VIRIN: 210305-N-PS962-1002
    Filename: DOD_108289786
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SUEZ CANAL, EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) transits the Suez Canal, by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    Suez Canal

