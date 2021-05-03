210305-N-PS962-1002 SUEZ CANAL (March 5, 2021) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) transits the Suez Canal, March 5. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 10:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791217
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-PS962-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108289786
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SUEZ CANAL, EG
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
