    Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment moves the earth during Dragoon Ready 2021

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Soldiers with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment create bearms using armored bulldozers to further deter the opposing forces during Dragoon Ready 21 in Hohenfels Training Area April 17, 2021. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791213
    VIRIN: 210417-A-MC340-275
    Filename: DOD_108289738
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment moves the earth during Dragoon Ready 2021, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonReady
    USarmyeuraf

