Soldiers with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment create bearms using armored bulldozers to further deter the opposing forces during Dragoon Ready 21 in Hohenfels Training Area April 17, 2021. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791213
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-MC340-275
|Filename:
|DOD_108289738
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment moves the earth during Dragoon Ready 2021, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT