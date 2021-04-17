Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment moves the earth during Dragoon Ready 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment create bearms using armored bulldozers to further deter the opposing forces during Dragoon Ready 21 in Hohenfels Training Area April 17, 2021. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)