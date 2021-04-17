Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado National Guard trains for fire season

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Rivera 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    Colorado National Guard Aviation and Partners train over Denver metro area for wildland fire season. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ray Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791189
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-EM600-1001
    Filename: DOD_108289445
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado National Guard trains for fire season, by SGT Raymond Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    COARNG
    UH-60
    Colorado National Guard Aviation
    DFPC

