Colorado National Guard Aviation and Partners train over Denver metro area for wildland fire season. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ray Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791189
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-EM600-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108289445
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Colorado National Guard trains for fire season, by SGT Raymond Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
