U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct an emergency extract exercise utilizing various aircraft in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Observation Point Feets, in Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif., April 14, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 19:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791177
|VIRIN:
|210414-M-YU267-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108289221
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WTI 2-21: AST-2 Emergency Extract Exercise, by LCpl Levi Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
