    WTI 2-21: AST-2 Emergency Extract Exercise

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct an emergency extract exercise utilizing various aircraft in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Observation Point Feets, in Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif., April 14, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791177
    VIRIN: 210414-M-YU267-3001
    Filename: DOD_108289221
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: CA, US

    This work, WTI 2-21: AST-2 Emergency Extract Exercise, by LCpl Levi Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53E
    UH-1Y Venom
    MAWTS-1
    AH-1Z Viper
    MV-22B Osprey
    WTI 2-21

