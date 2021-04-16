Rear Adm. Selby Speaks in IBP 21 DV Day

210416-N-BH414-1006 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Rear Adm. Lorin Selby discusses unmanned vessels at Pier 12 on Naval Base San Diego during Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21) Distinguished Visitor Day, April 16. U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Trietsch)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791163
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-BH414-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108288638
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
